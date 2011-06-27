  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.6/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity39 cu.ft.
Length183.4 in.
Curb weight2706 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
