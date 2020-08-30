Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia

Located 21 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT satin steel gray metallic ** Bluetooth **, Low Miles, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, ** POWER SEAT **, ** ALLOY WHEELS **, KEYLESS IGNITION AND ENTRY **, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3880 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1FB3DS8L0113998

Stock: 0PT24521

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020