2022 Chevrolet Colorado LT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/525.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Luxury Package +$750
Bed Guard Package +$205
Heavy Duty Trailering Package +$250
Redline Special Edition +$2,690
LT Convenience Package +$685
Chrome Appearance Package +$300
Tonneau and Step Package +$1,275
Sports Appearance Package +$350
Power Package +$1,875
Interior Protection Package +$275
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigation +$1,095
1st and 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner +$195
All-Weather Floor Mats +$190
All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logo +$220
Heated Front Seats +$450
Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Covering (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Performance Skid Plate Package +$385
18" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels +$2,495
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartments +$495
Off-Road Sport Bar +$1,195
18" Dark Argent Metallic Cast Aluminum Wheels +$1,000
Vinyl Tonneau Cover +$565
Black Tailgate Lettering +$195
Black Rocker Guard +$525
Soft Folding Tonneau Cover +$645
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$125
Black Bodyside Moldings +$345
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
Front License Plate Kit +$40
Black Colorado Emblems +$155
Chevrolet Performance Black Exhaust Tip +$185
Chrome Recovery Hooks +$210
Cargo Area Lamps +$285
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Steps +$750
Black 3" Round Off-Road Step Bars +$795
Rubber Bed Mat +$150
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblem +$450
Black Bowtie Emblem Package +$205
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Tailgate Liner +$80
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Steps +$750
18" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels +$2,495
Wheel Locks +$85
Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation Kit +$395
Spray-On Bed Liner +$475
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Curb weight4029 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.7 in.
Length212.7 in.
Maximum payload1430 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Crush
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/65R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
