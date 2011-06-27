  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/378.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sports Appearance Package +$350
ZR2 Dusk Special Edition +$3,215
Colorado ZR2 Bison Edition +$5,750
ZR2 Midnight Special Edition +$3,215
Power Package +$1,875
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Wireless Charging +$75
All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logo +$220
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigation +$995
1st and 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner +$195
All-Weather Floor Mats +$190
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Exterior Options
Polished Exhaust Tip +$135
Off-Road Sport Bar +$1,195
Off-Road Lights +$1,235
Front License Plate Kit +$40
Black Colorado Emblems +$155
Chevrolet Performance Black Exhaust Tip +$185
Chrome Recovery Hooks +$210
Rear Spare Tire Carrier +$750
Cargo Area Lamps +$285
Vinyl Tonneau Cover +$565
Black Tailgate Lettering +$195
17" High Gloss Black Wheels +$2,150
Soft Folding Tonneau Cover +$645
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$125
Door Decal Package +$295
Wheel Locks +$85
Black Bodyside Moldings +$345
Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation Kit +$395
Dimensions
Curb weight4612 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height72.2 in.
Length212.4 in.
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.7 in.
Wheel base128.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Crush
  • Sand Dune Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
265/65R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
