2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Front and rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/18 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/378.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Sports Appearance Package
|+$350
|ZR2 Dusk Special Edition
|+$3,215
|Colorado ZR2 Bison Edition
|+$5,750
|ZR2 Midnight Special Edition
|+$3,215
|Power Package
|+$1,875
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|Wireless Charging
|+$75
|All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logo
|+$220
|Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigation
|+$995
|1st and 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Liner
|+$195
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$190
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|Front leg room
|45.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|+$135
|Off-Road Sport Bar
|+$1,195
|Off-Road Lights
|+$1,235
|Front License Plate Kit
|+$40
|Black Colorado Emblems
|+$155
|Chevrolet Performance Black Exhaust Tip
|+$185
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|+$210
|Rear Spare Tire Carrier
|+$750
|Cargo Area Lamps
|+$285
|Vinyl Tonneau Cover
|+$565
|Black Tailgate Lettering
|+$195
|17" High Gloss Black Wheels
|+$2,150
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|+$645
|Cargo Tie-Down Rings
|+$125
|Door Decal Package
|+$295
|Wheel Locks
|+$85
|Black Bodyside Moldings
|+$345
|Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation Kit
|+$395
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|4715 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|Length
|212.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1250 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.7 in.
|Wheel base
|128.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|265/65R17 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
