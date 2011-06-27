  1. Home
2021 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,600
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,600
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Tonneau and Step Packageyes
Bed Guard Packageyes
Power Packageyes
Premium Protection Packageyes
Sports Appearance Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Z71 Midnight Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,600
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigationyes
1st and 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Lineryes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,600
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,600
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Red Recovery Hooksyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Performance Skid Plate Packageyes
Black Colorado Emblemsyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Chevrolet Performance Black Exhaust Tipyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Wheel Flaresyes
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
17" High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Off-Road Sport Baryes
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartmentsyes
Black Bodyside Moldingsyes
Black Rocker Guardyes
Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation kityes
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Front and Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Cargo Area Lampsyes
17" Black-Painted Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Black Tailgate Letteringyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Tailgate Lineryes
Off-Road Lightsyes
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Length224.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7550 lbs.
Curb weight4536 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach17.1 degrees
Height70.5 in.
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Crush
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Bright Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leatherette/cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,600
P255/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

