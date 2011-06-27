  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sports Appearance Packageyes
Colorado ZR2 Bison Editionyes
ZR2 Dusk Special Editionyes
Power Packageyes
ZR2 Midnight Special Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigationyes
1st and 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Door Decal Packageyes
Rear Spare Tire Carrieryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Tailgate Letteringyes
Black Colorado Emblemsyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Kityes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Chevrolet Performance Black Exhaust Tipyes
Off-Road Lightsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
17" High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Off-Road Sport Baryes
Black Bodyside Moldingsyes
Diesel Exhaust Tip Relocation kityes
Cargo Area Lampsyes
Measurements
Length212.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4612 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height72.2 in.
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Wheel base128.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Crush
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Sand Dune Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
P265/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
