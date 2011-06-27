  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,300
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,300
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,300
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,300
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length212.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3945 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload1426 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Crush
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,300
painted steel wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

