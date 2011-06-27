  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Tonneau and Step Packageyes
Premium Interior Packageyes
Bed Guard Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Premium Protection Packageyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Colorado RST Special Editionyes
LT Convenience Packageyes
Power Packageyes
Sports Appearance Packageyes
Redline Special Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System w/Connected Navigationyes
Accent Lightingyes
Bose Premium Audio Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Exterior Options
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Performance Skid Plate Packageyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
18" Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum Wheelsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Wheel Flaresyes
Black 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Black Bowtie Emblem Packageyes
Off-Road Sport Baryes
Bedliner w/Integral Storage Compartmentsyes
Black Bodyside Moldingsyes
Chrome 5" Rectangular Assist Stepsyes
Chevrolet Lettered Grilleyes
Black 3" Round Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Drop-in Bed Lineryes
Cargo Area Lampsyes
Door Decal Packageyes
Black Colorado Rear Emblemyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Tailgate Lineryes
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyes
Body Color Grilleyes
18" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
18" 5-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length212.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Curb weight4433 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1536 lbs.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Crush
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P255/65R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

