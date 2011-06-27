  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
GearOn Utility Rack Packageyes
GearOn Divider Packageyes
Premium Interior Packageyes
ZR2 Dusk Special Editionyes
GearOn Bar Packageyes
ZR2 Midnight Special Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Bose Premium Audio Systemyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
Full-Length Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
All-Weather Floor Liner w/Chevrolet Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Door Sill Decalyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
Chrome Tailgate Handleyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Black Bowtie Emblem Packageyes
Off-Road Sport Baryes
Pickup Box Cargo Divideryes
Gold Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Cargo Area Lampsyes
Door Decal Packageyes
Cargo Divideryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locksyes
Spare Tire Carrieryes
Cargo Tie-downyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Off-Road Lightsyes
Illuminated Black Bowtie Emblemyes
Trailer Hitch Tow Ball Coveryes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black Bed Railsyes
Cross Rails Tiered Storage Systemyes
Chrome Door Handlesyes
Measurements
Length212.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4671 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height72.2 in.
Maximum payload1325 lbs.
Wheel base128.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Deepwood Green Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
P265/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
