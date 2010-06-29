Monthly Update for September 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado: Monthly Update for September 2019

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

For a relatively quiet month, we still rolled another 1,400 miles onto our diesel-powered 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. This truck's been with us for so long that it's getting harder to find new things to talk about. But the consistently excellent fuel economy deserves mentioning since this capable off-roader is returning numbers more typical of a midsize sedan.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We added about 1,400 miles in September, with a fairly even mix of city and highway driving, and the Colorado averaged 23.2 mpg. Since you've already colored us impressed, the only thing left to do is to crank up the saturation. Traveling 400 miles on a tank of fuel is not the least bit difficult.

Average lifetime mpg: 21.1

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (19 city/22 highway)

Best fill mpg: 27.7

Best range: 513.3 miles

Current odometer: 40,669 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Throttle response, especially off idle, is far too sluggish. I know I've said this before, but I wonder if this is something that can be remedied with some quick aftermarket wizardry." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor