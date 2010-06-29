Monthly Update for October 2018 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for October 2018

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

October diesel consumption: 21.6 mpg

Average lifetime diesel consumption: 21.1 mpg — no change

EPA rating: 20 mpg combined (19 city/22 highway)



Best tank: 26.4 mpg — new this month, displaces 25.7 mpg

Best range: 513.3 miles — no change

Miles added this month: 2,126.5 miles

Current odometer: 23,328 miles



Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) added this month: 4.9 gallons

Average lifetime DEF consumption: 1,104 mpg

Where Did We Drive It?

Our ZR2 diesel demonstrated its full range of capabilities this month. It was a daily driver on commute duty much of the time, but it was also pressed into service as the support and recovery vehicle for a fairly gnarly off-road video we shot. Near the end of the month, I took it on an impromptu same-day run to Phoenix and back to pick up some freebie off-road wheels and tires. When someone on a forum says, "You can have them. I just want them out of my garage," you've got to act fast.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

This month's fuel economy varied as much as the style of driving. Only a single tank of 18.4 mpg came in below the EPA city rating. Three other tanks ranged between 19.9 and 21.6 mpg. And then there was my trip to Phoenix. The outbound leg, which was tainted by a handful of errand-running miles I'd driven the day before I heard about the freebie tires, came in at 23 mpg. But the trip back was pure highway from door to door, and that's where the ZR2 achieved a new best tank of 26.4 mpg. The weight of the cargo I picked up was almost certainly a negative, but did the load's shape and positioning help smooth the airflow off the cab and improve the aerodynamic profile? Hard to say, but I think not. This long-legged diesel is simply very good at cruising along at a steady pace.

Maintenance and Upkeep

We added DEF partway through last month. But because of the circumstances, we'd only added a single 2.5-gallon jug. Our ZR2 diesel uses the stuff at a rate of about 1,100 miles per gallon, so it was no surprise that the warning light came on again this month some 2,600 miles later.

It happened on my watch during that freeway run to Phoenix. And I was determined to get to Phoenix before I stopped to add any and also run it down low enough that two 2.5-gallon jugs had a chance of fitting in the truck's 5.4-gallon DEF tank. I'd tried this before and failed because I stopped as soon as the warning light came one. I had no interest in toting a not-quite-empty jug of DEF all the way back home.

I succeeded in making it to Phoenix, though the warning did stop counting down the tank percentage once it dropped below 10 percent. For a good number of the final miles, it simply said "Low." But was it empty enough? Apparently not. When the filler neck started to back up, the second 2.5-gallon jug still contained about an inch of DEF, possibly less. I'm guessing I added 4.75 gallons. I attempted to add the remainder after driving the 340 miles home from Phoenix, but even then it wouldn't all go in.

I get it, don't fail to refill your DEF tank. Warnings, warnings, warnings. But come ON. You have two choices, GM: a) delay the onset of the sub-10 percent "Low" warning until 5 gallons will easily go in or b) increase the size of the DEF tank so you can continue to time the warnings the way you do now. Is that 5.6 gallons? 5.7 gallons? All I know is your 5.4-gallon tank isn't quite cutting it.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"This engine feels like it'll go on forever like this. The posted speed limit is 75 mph, and I'm not running any slower than that as I keep up with the flow of traffic. It all feels so effortless." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

"I'm not sure if this is a characteristic of all small diesel trucks, but when idling through traffic, the ZR2 kind of shimmies and bucks like someone driving a manual transmission and not giving it enough gas when releasing the clutch. This would get annoying if I spent a lot of time in rush hour in this thing." — Jonathan Elfalan, vehicle testing manager

Comfort

"When it comes to ride comfort, do not be afraid of the ZR2's jacked-up suspension and knobby tires. The ride is smooth, the suspension breathes nicely over swales, and I'm barely hearing a peep out of the tires." — Dan Edmunds

"The Colorado's driving position is far superior to that of the Tacoma. The seats aren't my favorite, but I like them more now than I did two years ago when I was 40 pounds heavier than I am today. They felt really small then; now they fit better. Or I do. They're still not the roomiest truck seats I've sat in, though." — Dan Edmunds

Utility

"I've never been a huge fan of the Colorado's bed. It only offers four simple tie-downs in the lower corners, and those hooks are hard to reach because the bed sides are cartoonishly tall. The bed bottom and tailgate are set high, too, which makes it hard to load stuff in. That's the regular Colorado. Take all that and add another 2 inches of raised ZR2 suspension, and it all gets that much worse. On this occasion, I had to lift five fairly heavy tire and wheel assemblies up and into there. Not fun." — Dan Edmunds

Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing @ 23,328 miles