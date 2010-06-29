Monthly Update for November 2018 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for November 2018

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

Miles added this month: 1,044.6 miles

Current odometer: 24,372 miles

November consumption: 20.7 mpg

Average lifetime consumption: 21.1 mpg — no change

EPA rating: 20 mpg combined (19 city/22 highway)



Best tank: 26.4 mpg — no change

Best range: 513.3 miles — no change

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) added this month: None

Average lifetime DEF consumption: 1,104 mpg

Where Did We Drive It?

No one drove our ZR2 on any long road trips this month. It stayed pretty close to home, and so the driving mix included a bit more in-town mileage than recent months. Commuting, errand-running, trips to the mall. It was mostly a ho-hum month.

But not entirely. One of those tanks did include an off-road adventure, but even this was on a trail close to home. The lights of the L.A. basin were still visible from high up on the mountainside.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

This month's driving averaged 20.7 mpg. But this 1,000 miles of new data wasn't enough of a departure from the truck's norm to lower its overall 24,000-mile lifetime average. The ZR2 came into November averaging 21.1 mpg, and that's how it left.

As for the tank that included the off-road trip, that one came in at 20.9 mpg, which is a tad better than the month's average. That's because the entire run consisted of no more than 30 miles of off-pavement driving. The trail was also narrow (more on that later) and only moderately technical. Speeds were low and throttle inputs were gentle — both of which favor a diesel powertrain such as this. If anything, the freeway cruise to the trailhead offset any losses that may have come from creeping up a mountain trail.

Maintenance and Upkeep

The ZR2's oil life monitor finally reached the point where an oil change was necessary, so Cameron took it to a dealer near his home. He noted:

"I brought it to Puente Hills Chevrolet, where I took our previous 2015 Colorado V6 to its first service. The check-in process hadn't changed much in three and a half years — I still waited awkwardly by the truck for a few minutes before an adviser helped me, then stood over his shoulder as he prepped the paperwork.



"I had called ahead the day before to schedule an appointment, but the service tech told me one was not necessary for an oil change. He was on the level: My adviser quoted me a total wait time of 1.5 hours for the oil change and tire rotation. I headed to the customer waiting room and enjoyed the much-improved Wi-Fi. An hour later, the Colorado was ready. Total cost was $0, thanks to Chevy's complimentary two-year/24,000-mile service. This is the Colorado's last free service because we're about to cross that mileage milestone."

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Last month I loved this engine while cruising the freeway, this month I geeked out over how well the truck lopes up and over uneven terrain on this little-used forest service truck trail. There's so much torque on tap I barely have to crack the throttle open much. Combine that trait with this diesel engine's miserly fuel consumption, and you've got one great combination for backcountry roaming and exploration." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

"The ZR2 perplexes me. It's supposed to be the ultimate off-road version of the Colorado, but its extreme width is a liability, in my opinion. The more I drive it I realize that what I'd really like is the ZR2's lockers, skid plates, tires and mildly lifted suspension on a standard-width Colorado body.

"Today's trail is a case in point. Many local trails through the local forests and deserts are narrow and lined with brush on both sides. There's no trimming service out here; the passage of vehicles is what prunes the growth back and keeps the trails passable. The thing is, many such vehicles are Jeeps, and they're not very wide.

"This wasn't much of a problem over the first two-thirds of the trail. I was able to steer clear of the worst of it, playing Operation with the overhanging scenery. But then I reached a narrow spot, and it came just after a very awkward tight corner. I couldn't really back up or turn around, so I had no choice but to plow forward and ignore the sickening 'screeee' sound of brush having its way with the finish on both sides.

"Want to know the worst part? It's a dead-end trail. Once I can turn around, I'll have to run this thorny gauntlet a second time. We locally refer to this as the optional 'desert stripe package.' The only cost involved is the payment you'll make to have a detailer attempt to buff it all out. Or, in this case, the payment that I will make." — Dan Edmunds