Monthly Update for May 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for May 2019

by Calvin Kim, Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

If you've been following along, our 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 was involved in an accident toward the end of April. It was a minor accident, at least it was for our plucky truck, and that meant we weren't in any terrible rush to get it fixed. All it needed was a new bumper and paint, and though the trailer hitch looked OK, we got a new one installed since it took the brunt of the accident. You can never be too careful.

Once back in our possession, we immediately put a thousand miles on the odometer with a quick trip to Flagstaff, Arizona, to take in the off-roading and camping spectacle that is Overland Expo. We then drafted it into family duty and discovered some issues with using car seats in a midsize truck. Of course, our ZR2 isn't just any midsize truck. It's nearly 2 inches taller than a standard Colorado, but it doesn't have the rear legroom of a full-size truck. Our verdict is that we found using the ZR2 for child-seat duty was challenging but doable.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Our quick road trip and some city driving added on 1,626 miles over four fill-ups to our ZR2. All told, those fill-ups averaged out to 20.6 mpg, with no effect on our lifetime result. We could've put more miles on the ZR2 this month, but the truck spent some time in the body shop.

Average lifetime mpg: 21.1

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (19 city/22 highway)

Best fill mpg: 27.7

Best range: 513.3 miles

Current odometer: 34,090 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Comfort

"The seats are misleading. At first they don't seem comfortable, but as the miles tick away, they seem to mold to you, and the minimal amount of bolster lets you move around to change the location of your pressure points. Overall, I was amazed that I could go from Santa Monica, California, to Flagstaff, Arizona, with just one stop for gas and a stretch." — Calvin Kim, vehicle test engineer

Interior

"The Colorado will safely carry car seats and the children attached to them. That is about the only compliment I can give this truck with regard to child safety seats. It's not all the ZR2's fault. The midsize truck segment is largely unfriendly in this regard. Here's what you can expect:

"Little tykes will struggle to climb up into the high cab. Be prepared to lift them, especially when it's inconvenient for you.

"If you're still in the full-size car seat stage, you'll find it a snug fit. The front passenger will need to move forward to accommodate. Hopefully that person has short legs.

"Along the same lines, seat installation requires muscle groups you don't use often and flexibility. To attach our particular Britax seat, I had to push the front seat fully forward and wedge myself between the rows to connect the seat-belt portion. To tighten the top tether, I had to stand in the bed and pull the strap out of the cargo window. It felt ridiculous. Next time I'll get it on video." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

Utility

"Normally, I dislike the high bedsides of the Colorado, and the ZR2 trim exacerbates the issue. It makes getting bulky items difficult. But after my visit to Overland Expo, I realized the benefit to the high bedsides: They can help keep your cargo protected! The bedsides were high enough that my fancy cargo boxes didn't stick up past the edge even when double-stacking them." — Calvin Kim

"I owned a truck with a plastic slide-in bedliner for years. I loved it. The smooth surface was helpful when shuffling heavy items in and out and I didn't care that it got scratched. After a week in our ZR2, with its spray liner, I may like this more.

"It's not my first experience with a spray liner, but this time it got me thinking. The grip it offers is essentially the opposite of what I appreciated about my slide-in. It holds cargo a bit more securely. And I don't have to worry as much about wetting the bed because the rough finish stays grippy. I took a couple of memorable spills in my truck bed due to water, so that's a quality I welcome.

"The only real downside, in my opinion, is that you may need to carry a piece of cardboard or a blanket to help slide the heavier stuff around. That's not a big deal at all." — Mike Schmidt