Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

March stats: 20.2 mpg, 1,526 miles

Lifetime stats: 21.1 mpg, 31,282 miles

EPA rating: 20 mpg combined (19 city/22 highway)



Best tank: 27.7 mpg (no change)

Best range: 513.3 miles (no change)

March got off to a damp, muddy start for our Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, which was drafted yet again to serve as a support vehicle for a video production of an off-road comparison test. The rain that fell in record amounts persisted into early March, and even our normally arid deserts got more than a fair share.

The ZR2 shrugged it all off, of course, but somewhere along the way one of the front tires suffered damage that caused leaking and a severe vibration that required attention. On the last day of March, the digital oil-life monitor dropped to 0%, and the digital monitor on the fuel filter life fell to 1%. We'll take care of both in April.

All of the off-road driving pushed the monthly fuel economy average fuel below the lifetime average, but this was offset somewhat by long steady highway runs to and from the video shoot location.

The March average came in at 20.2 mpg, which is bang-on with the EPA combined mpg rating for the diesel ZR2. That result is less than our truck's impressive lifetime average, but it didn't exert enough downward influence to change it. The month began and ended at 21.1 mpg.

Maintenance and Upkeep

DEF added: None.

Other maintenance: Two new tires at $183 each. The total including mounting, balancing, rotation, disposal, sales tax was $435.87. Specific details coming in a separate post.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I'm finally back in our diesel-powered ZR2. I recently drove the gasoline-fueled V6 ZR2 and came away impressed with that engine's power and responsiveness. Our diesel version isn't as fast, but I was surprised at how different the two trucks felt. The gas version felt more energetic and lively, while the diesel was more lethargic. But the diesel's more laid-back personality brought consistent joy as I pulled away from stoplights or just cruised on the freeway.

"I'm somewhat torn over which engine I would recommend. For the cargo-hauling and towing driver, the higher payload and torque give the advantage to the diesel. The off-roader, on the other hand, will appreciate the gas engine's responsiveness and lower crawl ratio that the eight-speed transmission allows. These are good problems to have!" — Calvin Kim, vehicle test engineer

"While I'm a fan of the diesel's meaty low-end torque, accessing it from a standstill or a low-speed rock-crawling situation could be a lot better. The throttle response is pretty lazy, and there can be a critical surge in power once the engine and turbo catch up to what you asked for about a second earlier. It can make finessing the ZR2 over a steep, uneven rock face a little more challenging than it has to be." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor

"I ::heart:: having the traction control/stability control be a simple one-touch operation. No waiting 5 seconds and no silly sequence to follow. Just press a button and sideways through the mud you go." — Kurt Niebuhr

Technology

"Our ZR2's day/night interior lighting seems to have switched to a more conservative setting. Over this past weekend, nearly every time I drove it through a shadow, it switched to night mode and stayed there for way longer than it should have. It was a minor annoyance that I easily addressed by adjusting the brightness manually, but I wonder if there's some dirt or grime covering up a sensor somewhere." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

Miscellaneous

"Immediate forward visibility in the ZR2 is poor, and it's all because of the stylized hood. It doesn't need that 'power bulge' — there's nothing under it! You'd have a lot more confidence in low-speed off-road situations if you could see over the hood a little better. And I'm sure it'd be easy enough to swap to the standard hood, which seems like one of the best off-road mods you could do." — Kurt Niebuhr

"I agree with Kurt. But my recent comparison with the Jeep Gladiator showed me that's not the ZR2's only forward visibility problem. The front end of this and other new Chevy trucks is very broad and flat all the way out to the wide-set headlights. It's like trying to look out over a table mounted up front. Sadly, this problem is permanent because of the front-end styling." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

Note: Yes, dear readers, this last logbook comment is similar to last month's comment. But the exhaust tip did take yet another hit this month, and Kurt's picture was too good to pass up.

"The exhaust pipe/tip thing has seen better days. They were fun days, and I'm sure this does nothing to restrict exhaust flow, but the end of the pipe is the first thing to drag over an obstacle. However, I'm guessing the truck owners who care about this stuff don't take their trucks off-road, and the truck owners who actually do go off-road will wear it like a merit badge. Still, I think it could be designed another way so as not to drag so readily." — Kurt Niebuhr