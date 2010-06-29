Monthly Update for July 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for July 2019

by Calvin Kim, Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

After a mild first half in July, our trusty 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 got pressed into road-trip duty by Director of Content Strategy Josh Sadlier. You'd think a lifted truck meant for off-roading wouldn't be a willing companion over the open road. While not perfect, the ZR2 surprises with its civility.

It tracks well down the highway even with its large all-terrain tires, thanks to its independent front suspension. And though the diesel gives you long-range capability, you might find the Multimatic shocks to be somewhat disagreeable over harsh, broken-up pavement.

And then there are the issues in the cab. The infotainment system is buggy, and the interior hasn't aged well. Both of these factors are important when spending long hours in the otherwise comfortable seats.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

Thanks to Josh's long road trip, our ZR2 got filled up five times in a week. Over those fill-ups, our lifetime average went up 0.1 mpg. It doesn't seem like much, but the truck has almost 37,000 miles on the odometer, so any change to the average is worth a mention.

Average lifetime mpg: 21.1

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (19 city/22 highway)

Best fill mpg: 27.7

Best range: 513.3 miles

Current odometer: 36,933 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"Gotta give the Colorado some love for its mega range on long trips. Having filled up a few times now on my drive to the Pacific Northwest, I can confidently say that this is a 500-mile truck between stops at highway speeds. That's such a gift when you're out on the road and don't want to worry about the next refueling. For me — a serious road-trip fan — the extra miles versus the V6 are easily worth the full-throttle-acceleration tradeoff." — Josh Sadlier, director, content strategy

"Is the diesel Colorado's acceleration sufficient? Hmm. I've been contemplating that question a lot lately. Off the line, yes, there's ample torque, and I'm rarely left wishing for more get-up-and-go. But when I pull out to pass on a rural two-lane, oof, there's not much in reserve. I'd like about 100 more horsepower in that situation.

"In sum, I don't think of our Colorado as lacking motivation. It's got oomph from a stop, and I generally like the engine's character. It struggles at higher speeds, though, no doubt about it. That's something to consider if you're looking for a truck that lays down the law when you plant your right foot." — Josh Sadlier

Comfort

"There's hardly ever a need for high beams within the perpetual glow of L.A. But now that I've got the Colorado out in the wild, I have a strange flaw to report. Heading north on CA-139 from Reno into the night, I flipped on the high beams, only to discover that the blue icon in the instrument panel is almost painfully bright. What's more, it stays too bright unless you put the dimmer switch on its lowest setting, so it's not a matter of just turning it down a notch or two.

"With the dimmer on low, of course, you can barely make out the rest of the displays. I briefly tried tilting the steering wheel so that the top of the rim blocked the icon, but then I couldn't see half of the gauges. So I went with the dimmer on low for the duration — kinda like Saab's old Night Mode, was it? It's a weird little thing, but I don't think I could live with it if I owned this truck and regularly drove outside city limits." — Josh Sadlier

"The Colorado ZR2's fancy shocks may ultimately get the job done for off-roaders, but here's the key takeaway for me: They don't give you anything like the F-150 Raptor's absorbent ride over rough terrain. Instead, notable impacts in the ZR2 are jarring. They're just not soaked up. I certainly salute the ZR2's capabilities, and honestly I find myself kind of wanting this truck just as we specified it, diesel engine and all.

"But why doesn't this top-dollar tough guy get down and absorb all the rough stuff like a Raptor, or even a 4x4 Tacoma? Sure, the ZR2 will roll over just about anything in its way, but its occupants aren't well-insulated from the action. I don't expect much 'impact harshness' in an off-road truck with fat sidewalls and a trick suspension, but the Colorado ZR2 gives me plenty." — Josh Sadlier

Interior

"Man, I forgot just how cheap the interior of this truck looks and feels. I know you're buying it for the suspension hardware (and it is exceedingly good). But the overriding feeling of cheapness in a nearly $50K midsize truck is hard to swallow. This Colorado could be a pretty perfect truck with a better interior." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test editor

Technology

"I've lost all faith in the Colorado's MyLink infotainment system when it comes to managing my Bluetooth connection and Apple CarPlay. Here's the scenario. You're on a road trip, and by default, your iPhone is paired to the vehicle via Bluetooth. Great for a while, except now your battery's running on empty. What are you gonna do? Plug it into your USB cable, of course, which is connected to one of the USB ports.

"But that activates Apple CarPlay, and this is where we go off the rails. In order to activate Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth has to be disabled. But sometimes, the Colorado loses the ability to re-pair my phone via Bluetooth once it's charged and unplugged. In that case, I've got a fully charged phone that the Colorado can't pair with.

"Sure, I can leave it plugged in and cling to CarPlay, but what if my passenger wants to use the USB cable to charge her phone? Now I'm holding a fully charged phone that's infotainment-useless. I can't pair it via Bluetooth, so it's effectively bricked until I can stop and try to jog the system's memory.

"I realize the technology's complicated here, but I still consider this outcome unacceptable in 2019. When I unplug my phone from the USB cable, the system should automatically re-pair it via Bluetooth, no questions asked. Other infotainment systems get this done without issue. Our long-term Colorado's MyLink system isn't up to the task." — Josh Sadlier