Monthly Update for February 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for February 2019

by Dan Edmunds, Director of Vehicle Testing

February consumption: 21.3 mpg

Average lifetime consumption: 21.2 mpg (unchanged)

EPA rating: 20 mpg combined (19 city/22 highway)

Best tank: 27.7 mpg (no change)

Best range: 513.3 miles (no change)

February miles: 2,374

Current odometer: 29,741 miles

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) added this month: 2.5 gallons

Average lifetime DEF consumption: 1,104 mpg

February was a busy month for our Colorado ZR2 despite uncharacteristically rainy, and even snowy, local weather. The ZR2 continues to be both a staff favorite and a workhorse, and our merry band of drivers added a healthy 2,374 miles during a month that included at least three different trips out into the desert.

One trip was for pure fun. The other two trips amounted to video support for an off-road film we made: first to scout the area, then to shadow the subject vehicles and carry equipment during the actual filming.

Despite a fair bit of off-road driving and an occasionally heavy load of staff and equipment, the ZR2 averaged 21.3 mpg for the month, which is slightly better than the truck's lifetime average (21.2 mpg).

This diesel-powered machine continues to impress us with measured fuel economy that runs steadily above its 20 mpg EPA combined rating with little apparent effort. In this part of the country, a gallon of Diesel #2 fuel only costs about a dime more than premium unleaded, so the diesel's low fuel consumption is translating into real cost-per-mile savings at the pump.

Maintenance and Upkeep

DEF added: 2.5 gallons

Other maintenance: None

We had no maintenance issues this month, but we did need to add DEF. This refill happened at 29,625 miles, which means the previous DEF top-up had been sufficient to last 6,671 miles. But we can't calculate DEF consumption over this period just yet because our man didn't completely fill the tank.

Instead, he added a single 2.5-gallon jug and went on his way. History has shown that our ZR2 Duramax diesel can travel more than 1,100 miles on a gallon of DEF, so even this partial fill should keep the low-fluid warning light at bay for another 2,800 miles or so.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"My trip to the desert included a surprise. I encountered falling snow on a steep climb, which produced a traffic jam with numerous cars pulled over to install mandatory snow chains. That's the thing about traveling in Southern California. There's never any snow in the basin where everyone lives, and the desert never gets much more than a dusting. No one installs winter tires on their cars, in other words.

"But high mountain passes stand between the two locales and their sinuous steepness can make all-season tires worthless. The all-terrain Goodyears on the ZR2 skated around some because they're not fully optimized winter tires, but the snowflake symbol and M+S rating on their sidewall — not to mention the truck's four-wheel-drive system — allowed me to bypass the chain control and keep going. And unlike the others, I wasn't headed farther up the mountain to the local ski areas. For me, the heavy snow only lasted a few miles until I crested the pass and turned off toward my desert destination." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

"The ZR2 has the stance and drive system necessary to tackle most any terrain, but there are a few frustrating weak points. For one, its underslung spare tire hangs down much lower than any competitor's, which is obvious to the naked eye. It almost looks as if the owner hasn't winched it fully into place. This low-hanging spare can cause real problems on unmaintained desert trails, and we encountered an example where recent rain runoff had squared-off the lip of a sand wash we had to cross. As the rear tires came over the lip, the truck landed hard on the spare, pancake-style.

"Later, on another rocky trail, the diesel's oversize and badly located exhaust tip got pinched between the rear bumper and a rock to the point where it was almost closed off. This issue isn't the first time this has happened, either." — Dan Edmunds

"It was very rainy this past weekend, and the storm drains in Los Angeles aren't particularly effective, which left a lot of standing water on the streets. One street I drove down had puddles that then splashed over the roofline of vehicles parked along the curb. Our Colorado ZR2 handled it without a problem. I set the 4WD to automatic — perhaps an overcorrection for an L.A. native — and it remained stable regardless of conditions. Plus, the higher ride height alleviated my concerns of water entering the engine compartment." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Comfort

"I took my girlfriend and her parents to the Getty Villa in nearby Malibu. Her father said he hadn't noticed the Colorado was a diesel until he heard the engine from the outside. I'll chalk that up to the conversation and rain drowning out the sound because the diesel noise is definitely noticeable if you're driving alone. My passengers didn't seem to have any issue with the comfort during the 30-minute drive each way. Getting in and out was a bit tough, however, due to the lack of side steps, but they managed." — Ron Montoya