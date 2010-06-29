Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Calvin Kim, Vehicle Test Engineer

Where Did We Drive It?

Thanks to the combination of rough weather and photo/video work, our ZR2 has been getting regular exercise. But our 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2's month was unexpectedly cut short due to being rear-ended on the highway. The initial prognosis is good, with our insurance adjuster recommending a new bumper and trailer hitch. While the need to replace the bumper was obvious, we inspected the trailer hitch and discovered no wrinkles or bends in the hardware or displaced bracketry. We're chalking it up to a case of being overly cautious.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We put more than 1,000 miles on the odometer in April, and it would've been higher had an errant motorist decided not to occupy the same piece of real estate as our truck. This time, all the accumulated miles came from city driving, so our monthly average was just 20.6 mpg.

Average lifetime mpg: 21.1

EPA mpg rating: 20 combined (19 city/20 highway)

Best fill mpg: 27.7

Best range: 513.3 miles

Current odometer: 32,463 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

At 30,000 miles, the ZR2 called for service. Scheduling the appointment was a breeze. We rang DeLillo Chevrolet in Huntington Beach, and it booked us for the next morning. This interval required a tire rotation, new oil, an oil filter, and new fuel filters (there are two on the diesel).

We opted to skip the tire rotation since we'd just installed two new tires on the truck (see the previous update). The oil and filter were straightforward, but the fuel filters garnered most of our attention.

We sussed out, with the help of YouTube mechanics, that swapping the filters takes just a few minutes. And according to the work order, changing the filters requires a $93.37 fuel filter kit and $145 of labor and was completed in just a few hours. Including the oil change, the total cost for the maintenance came out to $318.51. Afterward, we called around to see how the price matched up and were surprised we overpaid by nearly $100. Fair warning to owners of diesel-engine Colorados: Shop around!

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"I discovered one of the drawbacks for when a child becomes of smartphone-having age: infotainment priority fights.

"Case in point: establishing smartphone priority in the Colorado ZR2. With my iPhone plugged into the Chevy's front USB connection and running Apple CarPlay, my kid plugged in her iPhone through one of the rear USB ports. CarPlay then switched over to her phone. I would switch it back to mine, but as soon as a song changed on her device, her phone would again take over.

"She only wanted to use the port for charging while listening to her own tunes through Bluetooth earbuds. We tried a couple of different methods and connection sequences, including using the native interface (not CarPlay), but couldn't set up a way for her to charge without also taking over the music connection.

"Poking around a few internet forums, this situation appears to be common among Chevy/GM owners. And it is actually a great feature, the ability for any passenger to run the music from their device. That's great for extended runs and road trips. Chevy should just offer an easy way to set the priority for the different devices from the touchscreen.

"The obvious answer, of course, is to buy a dual USB charger for the 12-volt outlet and skip the USB ports altogether. But growth is in the struggle." — Dan Frio, reviews editor