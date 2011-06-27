Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
New Colorado is Amazing
I haven't owned a Chevy product in over a decade. This Colorado was eye catching at first, then I drove it and fell in love with all the amenities it had to offer. This truck has all the bells and whistles I had become accustomed to in my luxury cars and sports cars. It has not let me down in any of the areas that are important to me. Good fuel economy and plenty of get up and go. Leather and heated seats, Navigation, and Apple car play were all major necessities, and the Colorado delivered them. I recommend this truck to anyone looking for a mid size truc.
2016 Z71 Colorado V6
I have almost 1500 miles on my 2016 Colorado Ext Cab V6 and I love it! I've driven around town averaging 19-20mpg and highway speeds at 55-60 mpg it averaged 24.5-26 mpg and highway speeds at 70-80 it averaged 23-24mpg. The trans has been very smooth and I have not had issues finding any gears or stepping on the throttle to get around a horse and buggy without it slamming into a low gear. The transitions have always been flawless. It loves cruising in the 50-60 mph range but on the highway keeping it around 70 you have to keep you foot on the gas just a little, personally it does not bother me. From the line it feels quite torquey and has plenty of get up and go. From inside the cabin the ride is phenomenal. It's very quite, I've been in quite a few new vehicles and none have been quieter. The handling is as smooth as can be. The steering wheel never gets heavy no matter the sharpest turns. Even having the off road suspension the ride isn't stiff at all. It handles bumps and does not rattle or bounce around. Driving it you would not think it has stiffer suspension. The interior itself I think looks nice and it's a truck so i'm not looking for outright luxury. The extended cab truly does not have room for passengers comfortably, although I bought mine more for storage than to haul people, so that does not bother me. Also size wise, this truck can be parked anywhere! The turning radius is amazing, just when you expect it to run out of turn angle, you can crank the wheel even more and put it into any parking spot. The cabin room I think is plenty, not as much as my dads Sierra 2500 but i'm 5'11'' and my dad is 6'2'' and there is plenty of room for both of us in the front seats. Leg room and head room are more than enough. Overall i'm very satisfied with my purchase and don't regret it one bit.
My dream fulfilled
I love the truck! Not only is it great looking, but with the 6 cylinder engine and 4 wheel drive it can handle anything I may need it to do. The issues I had earlier have all been resolved and at 39000 miles all is well!
Go With LiL Max
I took a chance and went with the 2.8 duramax. Pros; Power,mileage, towing its got it all in one package! The best feature is the engine brake, when towing 5000lb in the hills you will rarely touch the brakes. I have 5000 miles on the truck and have averaged 25 mpg most of that towing at highway speed.I've got 30 on the highway! It has better than V6 gas Power!! Cons; The front air dam is stupid!(I took it off the second day i owned the truck and they used 16 screws to hold it on that are impossible to get at Laser Blue can look Purple not happy with color
Very good truck! just misses being great
Laser blue LT 4x4 Crew Cab. Good value with the options. Sluggish at times on take off and rough shifting staying up hill. Not quite enough room for an infant seat, toddler seat, and a 7 year old but good room for a "midsized" truck. A real pleasure to drive! Overall a very well built truck and something Chevrolet has hit a solid triple on! A solid truck that you will be happy with. The "2 year/ 24000 mile service agreement is a sham. That was very disappointing. It only covers 2 oil changes. Big negative for Chevy
