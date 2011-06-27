Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

AJ , 07/11/2016 Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have almost 1500 miles on my 2016 Colorado Ext Cab V6 and I love it! I've driven around town averaging 19-20mpg and highway speeds at 55-60 mpg it averaged 24.5-26 mpg and highway speeds at 70-80 it averaged 23-24mpg. The trans has been very smooth and I have not had issues finding any gears or stepping on the throttle to get around a horse and buggy without it slamming into a low gear. The transitions have always been flawless. It loves cruising in the 50-60 mph range but on the highway keeping it around 70 you have to keep you foot on the gas just a little, personally it does not bother me. From the line it feels quite torquey and has plenty of get up and go. From inside the cabin the ride is phenomenal. It's very quite, I've been in quite a few new vehicles and none have been quieter. The handling is as smooth as can be. The steering wheel never gets heavy no matter the sharpest turns. Even having the off road suspension the ride isn't stiff at all. It handles bumps and does not rattle or bounce around. Driving it you would not think it has stiffer suspension. The interior itself I think looks nice and it's a truck so i'm not looking for outright luxury. The extended cab truly does not have room for passengers comfortably, although I bought mine more for storage than to haul people, so that does not bother me. Also size wise, this truck can be parked anywhere! The turning radius is amazing, just when you expect it to run out of turn angle, you can crank the wheel even more and put it into any parking spot. The cabin room I think is plenty, not as much as my dads Sierra 2500 but i'm 5'11'' and my dad is 6'2'' and there is plenty of room for both of us in the front seats. Leg room and head room are more than enough. Overall i'm very satisfied with my purchase and don't regret it one bit.