Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,555
See Colorado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,555
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/399 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,555
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Street Pak II Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,555
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Leather Heated Bucket Seatsyes
Deluxe Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,555
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,555
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,555
16" x 6.5" Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
P235/75R16 All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Trailering Equipmentyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Front track59.6 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight4070 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1170 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Navy
  • Summit White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,555
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,555
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
