Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Deluxe Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailering Equipmentyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight3878 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1366 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Navy
  • Summit White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
