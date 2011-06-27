Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,395
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/399 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,395
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,395
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Leather Heated Bucket Seatsyes
Deluxe Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,395
premium clothyes
Front head room39.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,395
16" x 6.5" Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Inferno Orange Metallic Paintyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Trailering Equipmentyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
P235/75R16 All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Chrome Stainless Steel Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Stationary Tool Boxyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Front track59.6 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight4070 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1230 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Exterior Colors
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Navy
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,395
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,395
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
