  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,230
See Colorado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,230
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Delete Power Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,230
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Vinyl 60/40 Split-Bench Front Seatyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,230
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,230
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
Trailering Equipmentyes
P215/70R16 All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
P235/75R16 All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Stationary Tool Boxyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Front track57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight3559 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1441 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Deep Navy
  • Summit White
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,230
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,230
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,230
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Colorado Inventory

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles