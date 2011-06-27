Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado VL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,525
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,525
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,525
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,525
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Front track57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight3503 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1379 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Deep Navy
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,525
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
