Used 2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,910
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room23.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.0 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3815 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1523 lbs.
Wheel base126.0 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Pace Blue
  • Summit White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
