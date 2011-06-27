  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,485
See Colorado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,485
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,485
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,485
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,485
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,485
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,485
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,485
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,485
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,485
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,485
Front track59.0 in.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1535 lbs.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,485
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Pace Blue
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,485
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,485
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,485
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Colorado Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles