  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Z85 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Colorado
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,095
See Colorado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,095
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,095
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Front track57.5 in.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3117 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1547 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,095
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,095
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Colorado Inventory

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Z85 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles