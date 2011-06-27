Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3346 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1654 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Yellow
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
15 x 7 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/75R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
