Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado ZQ8 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Colorado
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Length192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3117 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1733 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width67.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Very Dark Pewter
  • Sport Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/50R17 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
