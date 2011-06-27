Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|323/418 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|Torque
|185 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|2 total speakers
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|40-60 split bench front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Front leg room
|44.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|Front track
|59.6 in.
|Length
|192.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3603 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5150 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|67.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1547 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.2 in.
|Width
|67.6 in.
|Rear track
|57.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,855
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|15 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P265/75R15 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
