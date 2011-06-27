  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Cobalt
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,425
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,425
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,425
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,425
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
228 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,425
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,425
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,425
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,425
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,425
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,425
Front track58.7 in.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight2926 lbs.
Gross weight3918 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,425
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Rally Yellow
  • Sport Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Red, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,425
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/40R18 92Y tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,425
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
