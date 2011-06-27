  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cobalt
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Cobalt
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,460
See Cobalt Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,460
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.0 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,460
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,460
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,460
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,460
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,460
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,460
premium clothyes
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,460
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,460
Front track58.7 in.
Curb weight3216 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume101.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,460
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Moss Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,460
P195/60R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,460
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Cobalt Inventory

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles