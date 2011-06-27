  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cobalt
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Cobalt
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,695
See Cobalt Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Torque163 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,695
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,695
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
228 watts stereo outputyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,695
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,695
premium clothyes
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Front track58.7 in.
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume101 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Sport Red Tintcoat
  • Slate Metallic
  • Blue Flash Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,695
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,695
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Cobalt Inventory

Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles