Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged Consumer Reviews

The best car I have owned in a long time cobaltken , 11/24/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is a whole lot of fun all around. I think it is best on roads that have a lot of curves. The ride is a lot better then I expected. Report Abuse

Wanna go fast for 4 grand? Mack , 03/20/2018 SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased this car in December of 2017 with 80k. It’s had some problems since, reverse lights don’t work, sunroof doesn’t work, speaker blew out, fan relay is going, steering wheel buttons don’t work for the most part, etc, (mostly interior problems) but the supercharger screams and is very fast for what you pay. Overall not a bad car it’s never broken down on me (knock on wood) but the performance is there. Report Abuse

One fun car to drive Donal , 09/19/2006 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is exciting, powerful, and fun to drive. It makes my communte to work enjoyable. Days off even more. I have a Mercedes CLK 430 and it rarely leaves the garage now. Performance upgrades frome GM are great and inexpensive and make a huge difference. Report Abuse

This Car Rocks! 6431 , 11/08/2006 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I find the car handles well, and picks up fast once you hit 3000 rpm. HP is actually a whopping 226! Outperforms a Corvette in the slalom and is kind of sexy in appearance. Watch out for potholes, because the car doesnt handle them well. I owned a '90 Z24 prior to the SS, and wow, what a step up! Keep up the good work GM! Look out imports and V8's! Report Abuse