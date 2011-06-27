  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/403 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,400
Torque163 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,400
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,400
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,400
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,400
premium clothyes
Front head room38.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,400
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3216 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume101 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,400
Exterior Colors
  • Rally Yellow
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,400
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,400
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
