  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cobalt
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Cobalt
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,195
See Cobalt Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,195
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,195
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,195
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room49.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight2989 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume101 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,195
All season tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,195
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Cobalt Inventory

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles