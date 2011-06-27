Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,430
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room46.1 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight2806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume97 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic
  • Black
  • Rally Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Red
  • Ebony/Ebony
  • Ebony/Blue
  • Ebony/Yellow
Tires & Wheels
P215/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
