Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged Consumer Reviews

Couldn't Be Happier Randy , 08/04/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I really love this car. I am a 55 year-old sports car nut (on a tight budget) and my Cobalt is amazing for what it cost. Always fun to drive, it makes every freeway on/off ramp a blast. I manage to get a smile on my face every time I drive it, even after owning it for 2 years. The stock power levels are great but adding the GM Stage 2 kit really transforms the car into something special. The car is amazing quiet, especially at freeway speeds. Overall it is a well sorted out, balanced car, thank you GM for making this thing! Final thought; I have not had one single problem with this car. Not one squeak or rattle, nothing broken, never back to the dealer. I couldn't be happier. Report Abuse

this car is amazing! melvin666 , 09/16/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i love it! i recommend everyone to buy!..its easy to drive and looks great on the outside! Report Abuse

Proud owner of 2005 Rally Yellow SS/SC Cobalt jason2012 , 08/25/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I dont know what the hell you people are talking about, i guess u dont know how to take care of a car. MY COBALT was bought in july 2005, only issue i ever had with it was my 2 gear, gearbox, BECAUSE i was petal to the metal, of course it was under warranty at the time and was fix beautiful. another thing, nothing big was the molding around the sunroof button, came off when racing a crxgsr turbo LOL, was fix and never came off. Thats About it RIGHT NOW i got 140k miles on it and it runs PerfecT! I sugguest u people learn how to warm up ur car and maintain it well. sounds to me u are a bunch of retards. BTW this is GM expect Speed not Need lmao. GREAT car its Paid Off And WIll be kept!! Report Abuse

Poor man's Vette DARRELL lydick , 07/01/2007 3 of 4 people found this review helpful It is a fun and affordable car to own and drive, handles, performs, stops very well. It is comfortable to ride in and drive with 3 way adjustable drivers seat leather interior 7 speaker system. The handling, performance, style and cost of this car make this a poor man's Vette. Report Abuse