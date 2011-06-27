Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged Consumer Reviews
Couldn't Be Happier
I really love this car. I am a 55 year-old sports car nut (on a tight budget) and my Cobalt is amazing for what it cost. Always fun to drive, it makes every freeway on/off ramp a blast. I manage to get a smile on my face every time I drive it, even after owning it for 2 years. The stock power levels are great but adding the GM Stage 2 kit really transforms the car into something special. The car is amazing quiet, especially at freeway speeds. Overall it is a well sorted out, balanced car, thank you GM for making this thing! Final thought; I have not had one single problem with this car. Not one squeak or rattle, nothing broken, never back to the dealer. I couldn't be happier.
this car is amazing!
i love it! i recommend everyone to buy!..its easy to drive and looks great on the outside!
Proud owner of 2005 Rally Yellow SS/SC Cobalt
I dont know what the hell you people are talking about, i guess u dont know how to take care of a car. MY COBALT was bought in july 2005, only issue i ever had with it was my 2 gear, gearbox, BECAUSE i was petal to the metal, of course it was under warranty at the time and was fix beautiful. another thing, nothing big was the molding around the sunroof button, came off when racing a crxgsr turbo LOL, was fix and never came off. Thats About it RIGHT NOW i got 140k miles on it and it runs PerfecT! I sugguest u people learn how to warm up ur car and maintain it well. sounds to me u are a bunch of retards. BTW this is GM expect Speed not Need lmao. GREAT car its Paid Off And WIll be kept!!
Poor man's Vette
It is a fun and affordable car to own and drive, handles, performs, stops very well. It is comfortable to ride in and drive with 3 way adjustable drivers seat leather interior 7 speaker system. The handling, performance, style and cost of this car make this a poor man's Vette.
Worst car Ive ever owned hands down!
First off let me say that I have owned alot of cars like these, low end to mid range performance cars. Second off almost all these cars were forced induction cars. I bought this car with 60k miles on it, it currently has 91k on it. I have had it two years and Ive had to replace the transmission, clutch 2x, alternator, battery, plugs 3x, front ball joints. The car is always down during the time ive owned it, it has not run more than 90 days at any given time. The engine and trans are all saab and terribly designed and horrible to work on. the entire car was hastily manufactured with mediocre materials. the fit and finish of the entire are is horrible. 93 oct gas and full syn oil, why?terrible
