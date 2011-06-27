  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length237.4 in.
Curb weight5889 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload3944.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Gray
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles