Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size7.4 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.9 in.
Curb weight5875 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height74.5 in.
Maximum payload3083.0 lbs.
Wheel base154.5 in.
Width94.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Gray
