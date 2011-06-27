Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1999 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Length227.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral
  • Blue
  • Red
