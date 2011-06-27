  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque410 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size7.4 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle55.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5169 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base154.5 in.
Width77.0 in.
