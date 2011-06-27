  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length250.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Height74.5 in.
Maximum payload3334.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Olympic White
  • Tan
  • Red Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Ocean Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Lamp Black
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
