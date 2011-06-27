  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length236.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Height74.0 in.
Maximum payload4222.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width93.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lamp Black
  • Dark Blue
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Standard Red
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Tan
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Ocean Blue
  • Red Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
