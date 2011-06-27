  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1996 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length213.1 in.
Width76.8 in.
Curb weight4001 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tan
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles