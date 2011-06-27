  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length237.1 in.
Width76.8 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Victory Red
