Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1996 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Height68.3 in.
Wheel base168.5 in.
Length250.1 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Tan
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
