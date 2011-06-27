  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1995 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length212.6 in.
Width76.8 in.
Curb weight3998 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
See C/K 3500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles