Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1994 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length237.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight4874 lbs.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload4019.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width94.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
