Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1993 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.1 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.8 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Length250.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Curb weight5562 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height71.7 in.
Maximum payload3566.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
